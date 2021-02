Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing to pour it on with a field goal by Ryan Succop.

The offense was moving quickly but a snap flew high over Brady’s head on third down forcing the team to kick a 52-yard field goal.

That 52-yarder is a season long for Succop, whose previous long was 50.

The Bucs now have 8 takeaways this postseason scoring 44 points off of the turnovers.

The Bucs now lead by 22 with just under 20 minutes to go in the game.