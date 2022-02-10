WATCH: Baby elephant predicts Super Bowl champion from Fort Worth Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby Asian elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas predicted the Los Angeles Rams would topple the Cincinnati Bengals to take home the Super Bowl LVI title Sunday, Feb. 13, according to a press release from the zoo.

A video shared by the Fort Worth Zoo via Storyful showed “zero hesitation” from Baby Brazos “zero hesitation” before he tackled the Los Angeles Rams boomer ball to make his prediction.

The zoo was hoping their 600-pound, 5-star recruit would bring an end to its seven-year streak of incorrect predictions. In recent years, the task had been handed to various animals including a gorilla, black bears, a crocodile, orangutan, and a hippo.

Credit: Fort Worth Zoo via Storyful

Credit: Fort Worth Zoo via Storyful

Before you place your bets, the zoo said Brazos is a descendent of the first animal they tasked with making a prediction – an elephant named Rasha. The zoo said it hoped the familial link would turn their fortunes around.

“Rasha is a prognosticating hall-of-famer,” the zoo said. “Her grandson Brazos is the best last-ditch attempt to get us out of this slump.”

Ele-fan favorite baby Brazos took the field this morning to make the Zoo’s official Super Bowl pick. With zero hesitation, the 600-pound 5-star recruit tackled the Los Angeles Rams boomer ball for the win! The Zoo has a seven-year losing streak, but we have high hopes for our Rookie of the Year! Who’s rooting for the Rams?