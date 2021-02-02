Vintage meets modern: A glimpse into Super Bowl LV Live Auction items

The Super Bowl LV Live Auction will be held virtually on Saturday, February 6 at 11 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a Super Bowl souvenir, the NFL Auction might have what you never knew you needed. You can bid on history, from championship rings to a football dating back to the first Super Bowl.

All of the pieces up for grabs at the Super Bowl LV Live Auction have been certified by the NFL and will go for some serious cash.

Hunt Auctions out of Pennsylvania partners with NFL Auctions to make the highly anticipated Super Bowl Live Auction happen every year.

“We bring the best things right off the field right to fans,” says Dave Hunt with Hunt Auctions.

Hunt combines vintage items with modern pieces to give fans what they want. As for the vintage collection this year, it’s focused on Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung.

“This jersey worn by Hornung not just in Super Bowl I, he didn’t play in the game but he was there, but in the NFC Championship that year,” said Hunt, “You can see it, from all of the different team repairs all over the jersey, which helps us to photo match it. It’s an incredible piece already at over $50,000 dollars in bidding.”

If not the jersey, what about one of the footballs used in Super Bowl I?

“This is a unique piece. You’re not just purchasing it as sort of a memorabilia item but also the history behind it. Should be $20,000 to $40,000,” Hunt said.

No matter your team, you might just find something inside the live auction catalogue you’ll want to sigh out some hard-earned cash for.”

“So, this is a jersey worn by Travis Kelce this season, signed, game-used. Should be about $5,000 to $10,000,” said Hunt.

Remember, most of the money goes to NFL charities with hundreds of thousands of dollars raised in one night.

“There are literally dozens of game-used shirts in the auction including some Buccaneers, and those proceeds go to different NFL charities like Salute to Service.”

As for Hunt’s favorite piece in the Super Bowl LV Live Auction?

“That’s a really hard question that I’m asked a lot of times. You know my favorite is the ability that we’re even able to do this and the NFL has just done an incredible job,” he said.

These items and more pieces of NFL history could be yours on Saturday. The auction will be held live but not in person this year because of the pandemic. Online bidding will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.