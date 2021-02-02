LIVE NOW /
‘Vincent Country’ surprises Just Elementary School with a Super Bowl celebration

The Big Game

TAMPA, Fla. – Vincent Country hosted their 4th annual Safe Zone Fun Day and Academy Bowl at Just Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

“We always feel that it’s necessary to make sure that every single person that is a part of the community has an opportunity to experience Super Bowl,” said Tommi Vincent.

She and her husband, NFL legend Troy Vincent, created this experience so students could have some outdoor, socially distanced football fun. They also hope to inspire these students as well. “

We believe that children are able to be what they are able to see. So coming into the school today, they see people who look like them and they also see them as successful individuals,” said Vincent.

To help with these student’s endeavors toward success, Vincent Country along with the NFL donated more than $40,000 to the school’s stem program.

“The finances that they’re putting in is going to help us purchase technology for our students and really enhance the student’s educational experience,” said Kevin McDonald, Principal of Just Elementary School.

