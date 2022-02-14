Van Jefferson welcomes 2nd child after wife goes into labor during Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) runs against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Jefferson could be seen rushing out of the SoFi stadium after the game to be with his wife, Samaria, in video posted by NFL GameDay.

(NBC News) — Hours after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, wide receiver Van Jefferson also celebrated the birth of his second child.

At about 9 p.m. on the west coast, Jefferson posted a picture in his Instagram stories of himself holding his newborn baby. “X2!!!!!,” he captioned the photo.

“It was a great day, bro,” Jefferson said on Instagram Live, according to ESPN. “I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.” Jefferson made four catches during the game.

ESPN reported that Jefferson’s wife Samaria was at the game but left about halfway through on a stretcher because she had gone into labor.

