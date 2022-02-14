Van Jefferson welcomes 2nd child after wife goes into labor during Super Bowl

(NBC News) — Hours after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, wide receiver Van Jefferson also celebrated the birth of his second child.
At about 9 p.m. on the west coast, Jefferson posted a picture in his Instagram stories of himself holding his newborn baby. “X2!!!!!,” he captioned the photo.
“It was a great day, bro,” Jefferson said on Instagram Live, according to ESPN. “I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.” Jefferson made four catches during the game.
ESPN reported that Jefferson’s wife Samaria was at the game but left about halfway through on a stretcher because she had gone into labor.
