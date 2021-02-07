Twitter creates big, little ‘GOAT’ emojis in honor of Brady and Mahomes

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tom Brady, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and Patrick Mahomes II, as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, over 2021 NFL Super Bowl 55 logo, finished graphic (AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa will be the stage for potentially one of the most legendary Super Bowls of all time! Some may even call it the GOAT Bowl.

As such Twitter has launched two new emojis in honor of the Super Bowl: One for “The Goat” Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and one for “The Baby Goat” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Whenever Twitter users Tweet with the hashtags, “#TomBrady,” “#Brady,” “#PatrickMahomes” or “#Mahomes,” it will trigger the emojis.

Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss