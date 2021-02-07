Twitter creates big, little ‘GOAT’ emojis in honor of Brady and Mahomes

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa will be the stage for potentially one of the most legendary Super Bowls of all time! Some may even call it the GOAT Bowl.

As such Twitter has launched two new emojis in honor of the Super Bowl: One for “The Goat” Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and one for “The Baby Goat” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Whenever Twitter users Tweet with the hashtags, “#TomBrady,” “#Brady,” “#PatrickMahomes” or “#Mahomes,” it will trigger the emojis.

Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.