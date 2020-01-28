Try out this viral spinach salsa queso dip for Super Bowl Sunday

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — If you’re looking for a dip for the game this weekend, there’s one recipe we know won’t disappoint! This hot spinach queso dip recipe went viral a few years ago online — being shared more than 400,000 times.

And everyone who tried the dip can agree: it’s darn good!

Mallory Brooks shared the recipe via the Haystacks and Champagne blog:

  • 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
  • 1 lb Velveeta cheese
  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 can Rotel
  • Dash of Cumin

Cut the Velveeta and cream cheese into cubes and place all ingredients in a microwaveable-safe dish. Heat until cheese has melted and stir to combine all ingredients.

If you prefer, you can place all the ingredients in an oven safe dish and bake until the dip is heated through–continuing to stir to mix all ingredients. I usually put the dip in at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes–keep an eye on it as it depends on how deep your dish is–it can take as little as 10 minutes or as much as 20-25 minutes to have all the cheese melted. When it’s hot and bubbly, it’s ready!

OR, you can place all ingredients in a crockpot and heat until cheese has melted (continuing to stir the mixture to combine ingredients). It should take somewhere around an hour to have the cheeses melt (but check as crockpots vary). This particular method is great if you can leave it on the low setting–then your dip will stay warm for a while!

If you’re going to test it out, you’ll want to review the full recipe here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife"

Cyber Safety Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Safety Day"

Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation"

12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co."

Search underway for mother missing for over a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search underway for mother missing for over a week"

Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed"

Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss