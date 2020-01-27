Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Thousands of volunteers greet Super Bowl travelers at Miami International Airport

The Big Game

'This is to show the warmth that Miami has to the world'

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — As thousands get ready to storm Magic City ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Miami International airport has a special team waiting to welcome football fans.

The airport, of course, expects increased traffic before and after the big game kicks off.

“It’s going to be worse than Thanksgiving,” one volunteer predicted.

When travelers arrive in Miami, they’ll be welcomed by smiling and dancing volunteers who say they want to show visitors the warmth of Miami.

Enamorado, who is also the President of the Honduran American chamber of commerce, says for him, it’s a big deal to welcome fans and introduce them to Miami’s vibes, culture and many reconstructed buildings.

A team of 10,000 volunteers on the Super Bowl host committee — or at least some of them — will be one of the first things you see when you touch down in Magic City.

“This is to show the warmth that Miami has to the world,” Enamorado said.

Though the Super Bowl hustle and bustle hasn’t started, there will still be swag, signs, and smiles waiting to give Super Bowl LIV fans a warm Miami welcome.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills"

Former NBA scout says Kobe loved helping kids globally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former NBA scout says Kobe loved helping kids globally"

Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay"

Tampa Bay remembers Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay remembers Kobe Bryant"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids"

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss