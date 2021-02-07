Tampa’s own Byron Pringle makes presence felt in Super Bowl LV for Chiefs

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa native Byron Pringle is making his presence felt early on in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs second-year wide receiver has made multiple plays on special teams including 2 tackles and a catch.

Pringle laced up his cleats for the Robinson Senior High School Knights in Tampa.

Pringle’s path to the NFL wasn’t easy. He was arrested in 2010 in connection to a string of crimes in Tampa.

Pringle continued his football career at Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS. It took just one season before catching the attention of Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder.

In two seasons as a Wildcat, Pringle hauled in 1,355 yards, 10 touchdowns and was a vital part of the return game.

He totaled 1,076 kick return yards and two touchdowns, earning him 2016 First Team All-Big 12 honors as a returner and an honorable mention for that award in 2017. He finished his K-State career with the second-most career yards per reception, 19.64.

Pringle went undrafted in the 2018 draft but ended up signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He suffered an injury in the preseason and did not play as a rookie, but began to make an impact on special teams, and as part of a star-studded receiving core in 2019.

Pringle joins Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson as the receiving group for the Chiefs.