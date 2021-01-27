Tampa mayor says she’ll pass outdoor mask order for Super Bowl LV events amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – The mayor of Tampa said Wednesday she will be extending the city’s mask order for fans celebrating the Super Bowl in the coming days to help combat coronavirus concerns surrounding the big game.

Mayor Jane Castor announced she will be expanding on the current mask order and adding requirements for outdoor areas ahead of Super Bowl LV. She made the announcement in a Facebook Live video with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Mayor Castor said the order will require masks outdoors in “areas that we expect to be densely populated with Super Bowl fans.” Areas like the Super Bowl Experience already requires a mask.

The mayor’s office did not provide the exact text for her order but said additional information is expected to be released tomorrow.