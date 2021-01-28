Tampa mayor signs executive order requiring masks at Super Bowl events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued an executive order Thursday mandating masks during the Super Bowl LV festivities.
The order aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 in high-traffic “event zones” and “entertainment districts,” where fans will be celebrating. The zones are in Downtown Tampa and the area surrounding Raymond James Stadium. The city is expected to release a map Thursday.
The order took effect Thursday and will remain in place until Feb. 13, unless otherwise modified or terminated.
Those exempt from wearing masks include:
- Children under the age of 5
- Those outdoors at their personal residence. They must still comply with CDC guidelines.
- Persons working in a business or profession where use of a face covering would prevent them from performing their duties
- Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition
- A person communicating with a hearing-impaired individual
“We are incredibly excited to host a fun and safe Super Bowl here in Tampa—but we need everyone to do their part. We want fans to feel confident knowing that when they come out to celebrate Super Bowl LV, they can do so safely in a city that takes this pandemic seriously,” said Castor. “In football terms, it’s simple—masks are the right defense. Don’t let COVID-19 intercept your ability to make unforgettable memories or keep your loved ones safe. We are grateful to the NFL and the Host Committee for being amazing partners and going above and beyond to implement strict COVID-19 safety precautions. Now, we need everyone to take personal responsibility to keep themselves, others fans and our Tampa Bay community safe.”