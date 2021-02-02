Tampa, Kansas City mayors team up for COVID-19 safety PSA before the Big Game

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mayor Jane Castor and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas may disagree about who will win on Sunday and which team has the better quarterback, but they teamed up for a PSA on COVID-19 safety five days before the big game.

The Florida Department of Health recorded more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

“We’re still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as a community and as a country,” Mayor Lucas says in the PSA followed by Mayor Castor saying, “So when we celebrate the big game let’s take precautions to limit the spread of covid-19 so we don’t risk the lives of others,”

Both mayors are encouraging football fans from their cities to watch Super Bowl LV in small groups and to order takeout from a local restaurant.

“We’re gonna stay in and watch the game, kind of a tradition, we’re big Tom Brady fans so we’ve done that for every single Super Bowl he’s been in,” Michaela Clark told 8 On Your Side.

Clark and her family moved from Massachusetts to Tampa a year ago right before Brady signed with the Buccaneers.

“To see him in a Bucs jersey, I thought I’d be bothered by it,” Clark said, “But I’m not. I’m just even that happier for him.”

The CDC has also released guidelines for how fans can minimize the risk from COVID-19 while cheering on the Bucs and Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Whether you plan to root for @Buccaneers or @Chiefs in this year’s #SuperBowl, gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to root for your team and watch the latest commercials. Learn more about watching the game safely: https://t.co/GExjTRUt7v @NFL pic.twitter.com/Bum8Kog03r — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) February 2, 2021

According to the CDC, there are steps fans can take to protect each other like keeping at last six feet away from others they don’t live with and avoiding poorly ventilated, crowded indoor spaces.

Health experts say outdoor events are safer, but a reminder in the city of Tampa fans must mask up in a Super Bowl event zone or entertainment district.

“It’s been nice with the mask ordinance,” Clark said, “but prior to that its been kind of a little bit more lax so we just want to take the right measures in getting out.”

On Wednesday, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills is expected to speak about the contact tracing and COVID-19 protocols that helped the league reach this weekend’s Super Bowl on time.