Tampa Bay law enforcement gears up for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA (WFLA) – After more than a year of planning, the National Football League and law enforcement officials say they are ready for today’s Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The plans include increased aviation and maritime resources, the assistance of federal authorities like the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“While the football teams are on the field, we will be all around it,” Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security David Pekoske said. “In addition to the outstanding efforts of the Tampa Police Department, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the NFL Security Team, more than 500 DHS personnel will be working to secure the Super Bowl on Sunday. This is truly a collaborative effort.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions in the area in the days leading up to the Super Bowl and on game day, law enforcement officials said.

Drones were banned around Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for the NFL Super Bowl Experience up to an altitude of 2,000 feet. The Raymond James Stadium is a “No Drone Zone” on Sunday, the FAA said. Those who violate the restrictions could face civil penalties that exceed more than $30,000 and possible criminal prosecution.

On gameday, two temporary flight restrictions will go up around Raymond James Stadium, one in the morning and one shortly before kickoff.

The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) on game day will prohibit drones within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the stadium up to 18,000 feet in altitude. The TFR will be in place from 5:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Agencies throughout Tampa Bay have also come to assist with security including the Clearwater Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office,