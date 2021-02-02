Tackling Super Bowl events around Tampa with Pirate Water Taxi

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are hoping to avoid the traffic connected to all of the Super Bowl events located around the City of Tampa but you would still like to visit those events, your solution can be found at Pirate Water Taxi.

The company will transport you along the river to your Super Bowl destination.

You can hop on the water taxi at multiple locations including The Sail Plaza near the Tampa Convention Center, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and Armature Works.

The hours of operation will vary depending on the day:

Wednesday, February 3 — 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 4 — 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, February 5 — 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 6 — 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 7 — 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children.