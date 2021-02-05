Super Bowl weekend: Tampa Bay law enforcement increases patrols on land, water, in air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With just two days left before the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay law enforcement is out in full force.

For the past year, several law enforcement agencies have come together to plan and prepare for the big game.

Tampa police have been working with different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and other specialized units to keep fans safe. Mounted patrols, K-9 units, and cyber crime investigators have been monitoring activity in and around the area.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the game will be all-digital, so mobile devices must be used to buy tickets, making counterfeit tickets obsolete.

They’re also watching out for counterfeit gear and memorabilia. Detectives with Homeland Security Investigations say taking business from local vendors has a more negative impact than losing a few bucks.

“And more often than not , that’s in a foreign country, and you’re supporting foreign corrupt organizations foreign criminal organizations and even terrorist organizations,” said Kevin Sibley with Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security is working with U.S. Border Patrol and Customs to make sure that counterfeit gear doesn’t get into the U.S. You’ll want to make sure if you’re paying your hard earned money to look at details like the stitching and quality of what you’re buying.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Coast Guard to patrol Tampa waters. Dive teams have been in and under the Hillsborough River and Tampa Bay looking for security threats. Boats have gone up and down enforcing no wake zones and safety zones.

No drone zones are set up around the Curtis Hixon waterfront and by Julian B. Lane Park.

On game day, two temporary flight restrictions will go up around Raymond James Stadium; one in the morning and one shortly before kickoff. For those who don’t pay attention or ignore the restrictions will be met by some very serious air patrols.

“So if anyone violates the airspace in or around the Tampa Bay area during the time that it’s active then they’ll be met by one of these UH-60’s,” said Todd Gayle with Homeland Security.