Super Bowl week kicks off with virtual media day, COVID-19 changes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Super Bowl LV week is here.

Fans around Tampa are already enjoying the experience, despite many changes because of coronavirus.

“Last time Bucs won the Super Bowl I was in 5th grade,” said lifelong fan Dan Kennedy.

Kennedy was among the thousands of fans who visited the NFL Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Waterfront Park.

The event kicked off Friday with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Capacity is limited, and hand sanitizing stations have been set up through the park. There is also a mask requirement.

“There are areas that are not going to be able to six foot distance separate, so in those areas we expect to be densely populated with fans. We just want to make sure everyone is protected and everyone is safe,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The Super Bowl week festivities kick off Monday with “media day,” where fans can watch live interviews with both teams. The event will be entirely virtual this year due to the pandemic. The interviews will happen Monday via zoom and air around 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Only nine players from each team will take part in the interviews this year, instead of the entire roster.

8 On Your Side is Your Official Bucs Station and WFLA Now will stream live every day at 10 a.m. ET to break down what’s happening in our area ahead of the big game. Our live updates begin Monday and will run through Saturday so you can stay updated all week on the latest Super Bowl News.

J.B. Biunno and Avery Cotton will be live every morning with details on all the Super Bowl-related events and activities in our area. Gabrielle Shirley and Daisy Ruth will join them live from out in the community to show how Tampa is transforming into a championship host town. Starting Wednesday, Meteorologist Amanda Holly will also join the stream to help look ahead to the forecast for Sunday’s game.