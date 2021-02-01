Super Bowl week: Day-by-day guide to events in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa will host its fifth Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, with fewer fans and fewer parties, but there will be plenty going on in and around the city in the week leading up to the big game.

All week, football fans and revelers will be able to enjoy live music and other unique activities, hear NFL legends and see the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Here are some of the events happening around the Super Bowl:

Monday

Super Bowl Opening Night

The traditional Super Bowl week kickoff event, known as “Opening Night” or “Media Day” will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. It’s the only event where players and coaches from both teams will interact before the big game. Fans can watch the big event on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. nfl.com/super-bowl.

Wednesday

Super Bowl Experience

The seven-day event, which includes live music, food, beverages and football-themed activities, will take place Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday along the Tampa Riverwalk from Water Works Park to Sparkman Wharf— from Water Works Park to Sparkman Wharf, including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. Masks are required. Fans can get a photo with the Lombardi Trophy and run a 40-yard dash in a virtual race with the legend. Tickets to the event were sold out, but fans can still visit other events along the waterfront, including a “technology village” at 101 E Whiting Street. Fan experiences downtown will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and will re-open Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday

Super Bowl Experience

Friday

Hope 2021 with Tim Tebow

Former Florida and NFL quarterback and current minor league baseball player Tim Tebow will host an evening of free music at St. Pete Pier at 7 p.m. Friday. The event aims to “bring hope to our city and awareness about the reality of human trafficking in Tampa Bay.” It will feature conversations with Tebow, Pastor Judah Smith, Pastor Tim Whipple, Pastor Dustin Lachance and more. For more information, visit hopetampa.com.

Super Bowl Experience

Super Bowl Light Show

The José Gasparilla pirate ship will be the home to a pyrotechnic and laser light show ahead of Super Bowl LV. People can catch the four and a half minute laser light show at 6:55 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:55 pm, and 9:55 p.m Friday and Saturday.

Saturday

Celebrity Flag Football

Teams led by former quarterback Doug Flutie and NBA legend Tracy McGrady will face off at the annual Super Bowl anchor event in downtown Clearwater. Four of the five Gronkowski brothers are expected to play. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will be live-streamed on ESPNews or on the ESPN app. For more information, visit celebflagfootball.com.

Super Bowl Experience

Super Bowl Light Show

Sunday

‘Groove and Giggles’ Super Bowl Watch Party

The Brass Mug in Tampa will host a “Grooves and Giggles” watch party hosted by Ashima Franklin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30. Guests must undergo temperature checks and wear masks. The Brass Mug is located at 1450 Skipper Road in Tampa. For more information, click here or call 813-944-0811.

Super Bowl Experience

Taste of the NFL

The charity food event, which features chefs and players from each NFL city will be held virtually this year. Tickets are $100, and will unlock game-day recipes and a custom grocery list, allowing fans to shop and cook alongside award-winning chefs Carla Hall, Tim Love and Andrew Zimmern. Proceeds will go toward hunger and food insecurity programs. For tickets and more information, visit tasteofthenfl.com.

TikTok Tailgate

Pop star Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL’s first Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate outside of Raymond James Stadium. The event is for the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers that will be in attendance for the game. Others can watch through the NFL‘s TikTok page (@NFL) starting at 2:30 p.m.

Check back for more Super Bowl events on WFLA.com.