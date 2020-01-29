Super Bowl score could earn you free pizza

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR/CNN) — Whether or not your team comes out on top on Super Bowl Sunday, you could end the day a winner — of free pizza.

DiGiorno said that if at any point in the game the score between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, it’ll give out free pizzas.  Why those numbers? The pizza company said because 3.14 represents pi.

If that score pops up at any point in the game, DiGiorno plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.  You’ll have to act fast!  As soon as the score of the game changes, that link will disappear.

The coupons will be award on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to DiGiorno.

Those coupons will be redeemable in early March before Pi Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Measles case confirmed at Florida College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Measles case confirmed at Florida College"

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire"

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus"

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss