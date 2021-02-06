Super Bowl safety: What coronavirus precautions to expect at Raymond James Stadium for the Big Game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Were you lucky enough to get a ticket to Super Bowl LV in Tampa? If you were, there are some safety protocols to keep in mind.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Super Bowl LV will look a little different than past Super Bowls. From limited fan attendance to required masks and social distancing, the NFL has made several changes to keep people safe during the game on Sunday.

Here’s what fans attending the Super Bowl should know before they go:

Social distancing and masks required

According to the NFL, there will be physical distancing markers inside and outside Raymond James Stadium that fans must follow to stay six feet apart and socially distanced. The markers will also show fans who to properly enter security gates, restrooms, shops and concession stands in order to maintain social distance.

Masks or other face coverings will also be required at the stadium on Sunday. The NFL says the coverings must be worn at all times unless you’re actively eating or drinking.

The official Super Bowl website says vented face masks will not be allowed. You also cannot wear a face shield that doesn’t have a face covering underneath. Every fan in attendance will receive a “Fan Gameday Kit” that will include a KN95 mask with a higher filtration efficiency.

“Fans are strongly encouraged to wear these masks to protect themselves and other fans,” the NFL said.

Hand sanitizer and first aid

The NFL says hand sanitizer will be available for fans to use at several areas throughout Raymond James Stadium.

An isolation area will also be available if anyone needs first aid or doesn’t feel well after getting inside the stadium.

“The stadium’s onsite medical team will be fully prepared to treat you on-site and provide you with personal protective equipment, if necessary,” the NFL said on its website.

Anyone who feels sick before the Super Bowl is asked to please stay home and not come to Raymond James.

Reducing traffic inside the stadium

In addition to the markers and signs that will remind you to stay socially distant inside the stadium, the NFL says there will also be signs showing fans what direction they need to be going.

“Staircases, elevators, and escalators will be modified so that everyone flows in the same direction,” the NFL explained online. “Be smart and continue to abide by physical-distancing markers that appear in elevators and on escalators.”

Fans will also need to check their ticket closely to see what entrance and exit they will be using on game day. The NFL says there will be different entrances and exits to try and avoid any congestion.

Seats blocked off

In order to keep fans a safe distance away from the players on the field, the NFL says the first several rows of seats closest to the field will be closed. The league says seats will also be blocked off to help fans stay socially distant from each other. Fans are asked to stay in their assigned seats and with their own party at all times.

Fully cash-free

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will be completely cash-free. The NFL says only digital payment will be accepted at the stadium for parking, concessions and other purchases. The goal is to limit touchpoints.

Fans who only have cash on them will be able to use “reverse ATMs” that will allow them to obtain a pre-paid card so they can pay for things cash-free.

More cleaning

The NFL says all “high touch” surfaces inside the stadium will go through enhanced cleaning. Surfaces that will be “cleaned extensively” include door and sink handles, toilets, water fountains, elevator buttons and handrails, ATMs and other touch screens, turnstiles and vestibules.

Staff safety precautions

In addition to fans being required to wear masks, staff members at the stadium will also have to wear a face covering. Gloves will also be required for staff members working with any “high touch” surfaces or in concessions.

Staff members will not be allowed to enter the stadium until they complete a health screening and have their temperature taken. Employees who have a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be sent home.

You can learn more about the Super Bowl LV safety protocols on the NFL’s website.