Super Bowl mask mural painted by international artist aims to serve as COVID reminder in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay residents are getting a unique reminder from an international artist as Super Bowl festivities are underway.

Artist Kyle Holbrook designed and painted a 15-foot by 15-foot mural of Tom Brady wearing a mask. The mural is located at 1100 N. Florida Avenue.

The mural, Holbrook says, serves as a reminder to residents and out-of-town guests here for the Super Bowl to stay masked up in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, Holbrook said the mural’s location was chosen because of its high visibility and close proximity to the iconic Tampa Bay postcard mural.

He said the mural was hand-painted with acrylic paints.

Moving the Lives of Kids Community (MLK) Mural Project provided a grant for the painting, Accardi Properties provided the building as a canvas and Tampa artist Ania Amador helped coordinate the project.