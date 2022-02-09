Super Bowl LVI ticket cost: What could you buy in Tampa Bay for the price of tickets to the big game?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What could you buy here in Tampa for the astronomical price of a ticket to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles?

According to CNN, this year’s Super Bowl tickets are the most expensive ever. As of Feb. 7, the cheapest tickets for the big game on StubHub are selling for $4,899 each, in the upper corner of the stadium. A “lower VIP section” ticket can be found on the website for $23,789.

So, what could that “cheap” ticket get you when it comes to some of your favorite Tampa staples? 8 On Your Side did the math.

1. 349 Cuban sandwiches at Columbia Restaurant

At $14 during lunchtime at the flagship Ybor City location, sandwich lovers could snag 349 full sandwiches for the price of a ticket.

2. 12 Busch Gardens platinum season passes

The total cost of a Busch Gardens platinum pass is $399 and gets you access to 11 parks across the country, from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to SeaWorld San Diego. For the cost of a Super Bowl ticket, you could get one for yourself and 11 other friends.

3. 520 Tabanero cigars

A 20-count box of Robusto cigars from Tabanero Cigars is $187 online. For the price of a Super Bowl ticket, you could purchase 26 boxes, for a total of 520 cigars.

4. 108 steaks at Bern’s Steak House

Treat yourself to a steak dinner rather than a Super Bowl ticket and get 108 8 oz. filet mignon steaks at $45 each.

5. 2,802 Cigar City Jai Alai beers

Total Wine & More prices a six-pack of Cigar City’s specialty, Jai Alai IPA, at $10.49. For the cost of a big game ticket, you could score 467 six-packs of the beer, or 2,802 beers total.

6. 18 round-trip flights from Tampa to Los Angeles

You could purchase 18 three-day round-trip flights during Super Bowl weekend for the price of one of the event’s tickets. The cheapest flight is $268 (without fees) via Delta Airlines.

7. 16,300 Gasparilla beads

You could stay in the festive Gasparilla spirit for a long time at the price of a Super Bowl ticket. At $15 for a pack of 50 metallic Gasparilla beads, that’s a grand total of 326 bags of beads, or 16,300 necklaces total!

8. 47 Buccaneers regular season tickets

According to Statista.com, the average price for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in 2021 was $104.20, up from $89.48 in 2020. Since the Bucs didn’t make the Super Bowl this year, you could spend your money seeing 47 different games through the next few years.