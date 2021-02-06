Super Bowl Experience at Technology Village brings Big Game fun to downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers fans, those native here to the Tampa Bay area and those from far and wide, took to “Technology Village” on Friday to begin celebrating the Big Game before Sunday.

While 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth definitely saw some Kansas City Chiefs fans, Bucs fans were out in full force, even just at 10 a.m.

Tammy Booth is from Auburndale and moved to the Tampa Bay area in 1977. She brought some very special people with her to enjoy the Super Bowl Experience.

“I brought my grandsons and my son with me just to have this experience. When grandma goes, maybe they’ll have a memory!” she laughed.

Stephen Warneke and his toddler, Olivia, also attended the Experience at Technology Village on Friday. Warneke said he is originally from Atlanta, but is a converted Buccaneers fan.

“It’s been great so far. We came down to Technology Village, we were out at Curtis Hixon earlier and just had a good ol’ time. She was dancing the whole time, it’s really been great. Wonderful experience,” Warneke said.

“Not being from Tampa Bay originally, I’m a big Bucs fan now, and a big believer in all that they’ve been able to accomplish.”

Registration for the Super Bowl Experience at Tampa’s Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park reached full capacity Wednesday, but Technology Village and Curtis Hixon Park still accept walk-ups.

All three locations will be open through Feb., 6 and closed Super Bowl Sunday. Masks are mandated at all event locations.