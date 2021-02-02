Super Bowl Experience allowing walk-ups this week

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL has announced they will be accepting walk-ups for the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Park.

Last week, the NFL announced registration had reached full capacity due to the league ensuring crowd size met COVID-19 safety protocols.

As of now, the walk-ups will be allowed for Wednesday and Thursday. However, entry is not guranteed.

Reservations will still be required for both Friday and Saturday and walk-ups will not be permitted. The NFL OnePass is required for entry for all fans attending and face coverings are required at all times.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the Lombardi trophy, collect virtual autographs and see all 54 Super Bowl rings.

For those looking unable to take part in the fun at Julian B. Lane Park. Curtis Hixon Park will remain open at an undisclosed capacity throughout the dates the experience is open.