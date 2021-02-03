Super Bowl deals: Tampa Bay chain restaurants offering discounts and specials

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the big game just around the corner, millions of Americans are gearing up for a Super Bowl feast with wings, nachos, pizza and brews.

A lot of places in Tampa Bay will have discounts and specials this week to help fans indulge those Super Bowl cravings without breaking the bank.

Here are some of the best deals being offered in Tampa Bay:

Bartaco

The deal: Bartaco is offering taco packs delivered with your choice of protein, toppings, and tortillas, the taco packs allow everyone to “BYOT” – build your own taco party for the big game. Customers can place delivery and pick-up orders at order.bartaco.com and via the bartaco app. Tacos are between $2.75 and $3.75 each and cost between $10 and $14 for a 4-pack, and $20 and $28 for an 8-pack.

Chipotle

The deal: Chipotle will offer free delivery all Super Bowl Sunday for orders placed on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com only. The burrito chain will donate $1 from each delivery order to the National Young Farmers Coalition.

When: Sunday, Feb. 7

Firehouse Subs

The deal: The sandwich chain is offering 10% off any half platter (subs & snack option or subs & salad option) as part of its family meal deal. Order in advance online at FirehouseSubs.com or on the app. Customers will also get triple points on Hook & Ladder and Italian subs of any size.

When: The family meal deal is valid Feb. 1 through Feb. 14. The subs reward offer is valid only on Feb. 7.

Hooters

The deal: The wing joint is offering $10 off on pre-orders of $60 or more on HootersOnTheFly.com or in the Hooters app. Get $10 off with promo code BIGGAME at checkout. Fans can also get a Hooters MVP Bundle, which features 42 wings and your choice of two sides – curly fries, Fried Pickles or tots – for $39.99 at participating locations only.

When: Between now and Feb. 7

Insomnia Cookies

The deal: The cookie chain is opening new locations in Tampa this week. On Sunday, the first 25 customers at each store will receive a free football cake. Guests can participate in their “Milk Pong Throwdown” for a chance to win free cookies and other prizes. From Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, the chain will give one free classic cookie to frontline workers and anyone in Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear who stops by the store. Customers can also get $5.50 off delivery orders of $10 or more with code HOMETEAM and more. The two stores are located in The Uptown District at 5114 E. Fowler Avenue and in the heart of SoHo at 533 S. Howard Avenue.

When: From Feb. 4 to Feb. 7. Free football cakes will be offered only on Feb. 7. The “Milk Pong Throwdown” is also Super Bowl Sunday.

Kona Grill

The deal: The restaurant is offering to-go Margarita Kits for 4 for $49, and Sake Bomber Kits for $29 in select locations. You can also get Prime Rib Nachos and Chicken Wings & Shishito Roulette for $18 each. For more information, visit KonaGrill.com.

When: Sunday, Feb. 7

If you’re aware of a good discount or special that isn’t on the list, feel free to email news@wfla.com.