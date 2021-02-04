Star power: Celebrities cheering for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

Nick Carter (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Dick Vitale (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Hulk Hogan (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) and Aric Almirola (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Sunday will feature two of the NFL’s most talented rosters led by two of the most well-known quarterbacks – Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

The City of Tampa is already flooded with fans of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but what about celebrity fans? Here’s a look at the celebrities who are cheering for the Bucs to win on Sunday:

Nick Carter

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter might be one of the biggest Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans on the planet – he has a Bucs tattoo and even the team has referred to him as an “OG Krewe member.”

Carter grew up in the Tampa Bay area and, according to Pewter Report, used to perform at Buccaneers’ halftime shows at the old Tampa Stadium. He’s been a Bucs fan since he was a kid and can be seen wearing a Tampa Bay jersey at the beginning of the music video for the Backstreet Boys’ smash hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back.)”

Carter’s love for the Buccaneers is also obvious if you follow him on any form of social media. He lit up Twitter the night of the NFC Championship game, first with posts hyping up big plays and then eventually celebratory posts about the Bucs going to the Super Bowl.

Dick Vitale

The only celebrity who might be more vocal on Twitter than Nick Carter about their love for the Bucs is Dick Vitale. The former NBA coach and ESPN broadcaster is a huge Tampa Bay sports fan, so he’s had a fun year cheering for the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays and now the Buccaneers.

“Trust me, the Bucs will win the Super Bowl,” Vitale said in a Twitter video the Tuesday after the NFC Championship.

He even tweaked his signature catchphrase “awesome, baby!” to “awesome, Brady!”

The Bucs have won 7 in a row / next # 8 for the LOMBARDI TROPHY BABY ! #awesomebaby #awesomebrady https://t.co/2efpISAgkq — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 25, 2021

Hulk Hogan

Even though the professional wrestling legend was born in Georgia, Hulk Hogan grew up in Tampa, started wrestling in Florida and still has a home – as well as a restaurant – in Clearwater. So it’s really no surprise he’s cheering for the Buccaneers to win it all on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Special shout out to the G.O.A.T. @TomBrady,thanks for bringing it home! You are now also a S.O.G. South of Gandy,a real Port Tampa boy!!! Brother!!! HH #tampabaybuccaneers pic.twitter.com/uvhPcpweNx — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 25, 2021

Hogan posted several tweets during and after the NFC Championship game between the Bucs and the Green Bay Packers. In one tweet, he told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, “You are now also a S.O.G. South of Gandy, a real Port Tampa boy!!!” And, in typical Hulk Hogan fashion, he called Brady brother.

In another tweet, posted after the championship game, Hogan re-posted a meme comparing Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Hogan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

First thing on my Twitter page! Brother HH pic.twitter.com/1e0PxXNKtZ — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 26, 2021

Aric Almirola

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola is all in on the Buccaneers. The Tampa native posted on Twitter after the Bucs beat the Packers celebrating Tampa Bay pulling off a home-field advantage for the Super Bowl.

Almirola is preparing to race in the Daytona 500 and tweeted this week that he hopes to win so he can “add to Tampa’s championship run.”

We The Kings

The rock band We The Kings is from Bradenton, so it’s no secret why they’ll be cheering for the Bucs come Sunday.

Lead singer Travis Clark posted on Instagram the night of the NFC Championship game to congratulate Brady and the Bucs for upsetting the Packers. He also joked We The Kings should play at the Big Game.

SUPER BOWL IN TAMPA HERE WE COME! #GoBucs — Danny Duncan (@WeTheDan) January 24, 2021

Two of his fellow bandmates, drummer Danny Duncan and guitarist Hunter Thomsen, also congratulated the NFC Champions.

“Just wow greatest QB of all time,” Thomsen tweeted in reference to Brady.

Congratulations to the @Buccaneers and @TomBrady! Just wow greatest QB of all time 🙌🏼 — Hunter Thomsen (@wethehunter) January 24, 2021

Bill Burr

Comedian Bill Burr is from the Boston area, so he’s a New England Patriots fan through and through. But on the “Pardon My Take” podcast last year, Burr committed to cheering for the Buccaneers as well after former Patriot Tom Brady joined Tampa Bay.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he would be a Bucs fan. “Everything short of buying a jersey. Just ’cause I’m too old to buy a jersey.”

Tom Brady formation! Congratulations Tampa Bay Buccaneers!!!! UNREAL!!! — Bill Burr (@billburr) January 24, 2021

While on the podcast – which was posted back in June 2020 – Burr also said he wanted to “see Tom Brady take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl and play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.” Talk about speaking something into existence.

Brittany Snow

“Pitch Perfect” star Brittany Snow is more of a rumored fan of the Buccaneers, though she is a Tampa native so it’s not a stretch that she’d be cheering for her home team.

While there’s no concrete evidence on the actress’ Instagram page that she’s a Tampa Bay fan, there was apparently an article floating around the internet at some point where Snow confirmed she’s both a Bucs fan and a Florida Gators fan. That article, however, appears to have been taken down.

Gisele Bündchen

The list of celebrities hoping to see the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl obviously wouldn’t be complete without Gisele Bündchen.

Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!! 👊👊👊👊👊😍😍 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 24, 2021

The Brazilian model and businesswoman has been married to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for more than 10 years now.

The day of the NFC Championship game, Bündchen posted a photo on Instagram of her and the couple’s two children wearing Bucs jerseys. “We are already cheering here papai!” she wrote in the caption. “We love you! Let’s go @tombrady !! Let’s go Bucs!!!”