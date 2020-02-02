See Miami’s massive murals dedicated to Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game

by: Blair Ledet

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — As we approach kickoff in Miami, fans are soaking in the scenery in the Magic City including the Wynwood Art District.  The area is known for its chic and trendy artistic flare – a must see for tourists.

The popular attraction is a unique outdoor destination featuring massive murals from talented international artists.  For blocks, art covers walls from top to bottom.

“This Wynwood area, I am very impressed,” said Anthony Daughtery, a 49ers fan. “This is my very first time down here.”

As you might imagine, the Super Bowl 54 themed images stood out with visitors over the last few days.

“My son actually said ‘oh look, there’s Travis Kelce and Richard Sherman.’ I was like where?”

Another eye catcher this week is a mural paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

“This one, I love this one,” said another visitor. “This is the old Kobe number eight. This is when he was young, fast, energetic.”

This isn’t the only art in Miami dedicated to Super Bowl LIV.  There’s also a painting on a 27-story building in the city’s downtown area.

