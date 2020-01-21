San Francisco 49ers to wear traditional road uniforms in Super Bowl LIV

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 29: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #17 against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to take the field in Miami with their white jerseys and gold pants when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 for the big game, according to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

Following the NFC Championship, David Lombardi from The Athletic explains how the players hoped to wear their all-white throwback uniforms for the Super Bowl.

“The 49ers will make a push to wear their all-white ‘94 throwback uniforms in the Super Bowl at Miami. The problem, Richard Sherman tells me, is that the NFL currently won’t allow it. The 49ers got an exception to wear these unis Week 17 at Seattle; would like one again,” said Lombardi.

In order to wear the throwback uniforms, San Francisco would have to get permission from the NFL.

The 49ers received permission to wear the ’94 throwbacks for its Week 17 game against the Seahawks and multiple players were hoping to do the same for the Super Bowl.

The 49ers will be making their seventh appearance in a Super Bowl.

Despite the decision to stick to the traditional uniforms, history shows the 49ers have won two previous times when they wore white tops and gold pants.