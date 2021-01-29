Rob Gronkowski surprises two AdventHealth workers with Super Bowl tickets

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two AdventHealth employees got the surprise of a lifetime when Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski surprised the two with Super Bowl tickets!

AdventHealth Nurse Belinda Spahn and Infection Control Manager Heather Stegmeier will be among 22,000 fans who will be permitted at Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the NFL has announced that 7,500 of those fans will be vaccinated healthcare workers.

“There’s so much that wouldn’t be possible without you and it means the world to so many, so from me and the rest of the Buccaneers, thank you and go Bucs!” Gronkowski said.

The Bucs punching their ticket to the championship game on Sunday, for the first time in 19 years, took the surprise to a whole new level.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7.