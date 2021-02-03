‘Pupper Bowl’ among Super Bowl weekend events being hosted by Tampa’s first indoor, outdoor dog bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first indoor/outdoor dog bar to open in the City of Tampa will be hosting multiple events this weekend for the Big Game.

The opening of Two Shepherds Taproom was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the spacious dog bar is now open for business. The bar was supposed to open in April but finally debuted on June 20.

“We think our space is perfect. We actually really lucked out because our space is so large. We’re able to safely social distance with everyone and since our space is so new and whatnot, we have a lot of fresh air flowing through,” owner Ross O’Bryan said. “We have a giant garage door that’s been open since the weather has been so nice. So it’s been tough, but we’ve been adapting to it and we’ve been moving forward and every day is better than the previous.”

Since they’re open, and open-air, in addition to being very close to Raymond James Stadium, Two Shepherds Taproom will be hosting a few events for those in Tampa to celebrate the Big Game.

In addition to their usual Sunday brunch, which includes bottomless mimosas, O’Bryan said a “giant” cornhole tournament will be held on Friday before the game and the winner gets a free annual membership to Two Shepherds Taproom.

“Saturday, we’re doing a ‘Pupper Bowl.’ We’re going to transform our entire outdoor area into a giant football field. We’re going to paint up the artificial turf and everything, we have some goalposts we’re going to set up,” O’Bryan said. “We’ll be doing a jersey contest for the humans and the pups, best dressed. We’ll also be giving away a free membership to Two Shepherds Taproom and a bunch of Wicked Weed [Brewing] swag as well.”

Though they will be open for brunch on Sunday, the taproom and indoor and outdoor dog play areas will also be open later for the Big Game.

“We have a giant projector and a giant projector screen that we’re going to be doing a giant watch party for. And we have partnered with the food truck Williamsburg Cucina and they will be here the entire weekend doing a crazy Texas-style barbeque. So there’s going to be food specials, drink specials the whole entire weekend,” O’Bryan said.

Four-legged guests to Two Shepherds Taproom are allowed to be off their leashes when they enter the bar. There are no breed or size restrictions as long as the dogs are well-behaved and play well with other dogs.

O’Bryan said the only other requirement is the pups be up-to-date with their rabies, distemper and bordetella vaccines.

Two Shepherds Taproom also holds regular, weekly events, even when the Big Game isn’t in town. They hold trivia on Tuesdays, with themed trivia once a month. Bingo is also held on Thursdays.

And you don’t have to have your own dog to visit this Tampa dog bar.

“That’s the best part. We’re also a bar. We are 21 and up because we are a bar, but beyond that, if you don’t have a dog, you can come and play with the other dogs and enjoy all of them and get your dog fix without actually having to go home with one,” O’Bryan said.

All are welcome to attend the socially-distanced celebrations.

“We’re super excited and I think we have a great space for it being so close to the stadium. People are going to be able to come out and enjoy themselves and have a good time,” O’Bryan said.

You can keep up with Two Shepherds Taproom and all their upcoming events on their website and on their Facebook page.