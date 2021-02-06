Pirate Fashions to dress swashbucklers for Super Bowl Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A swashbuckling store that usually outfits the pirates of the Tampa Bay area for Gasparilla is offering crimson and pewter outfits for Super Bowl Sunday in honor of the Buccaneers.

Pirate Fashions, located at the corner of Grady Avenue & West Cayuga Street off of West Dale Mabry Highway, has a dozen different costumes for anyone to show their support.

Store owner Tiger Lee spoke with 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth this week ahead of the big game, about the variety of costumes available for both men and women. He said crimson and black are two of the most “popular pirate colors.”

“Every Super Bowl that’s every happened, everybody just wears jerseys. But we as Tampa Bay, as 115 years of dressing up as pirates and Buccaneers, we have never filled an entire stadium full of pirates, but we have never had a football team play in their home stadium for the Super Bowl,” Lee said.

Lee and his staff began crafting the crimson and black garb back in November, just in case the Buccaneers made it all the way, and thankfully, it worked out!

“I believe that the best way for Tampa Bay to show the entire world our uniqueness is to wear a pirate outfit,” Lee explained.

Pirate Fashions is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for your last-minute Buccaneers gear needs, whether you’re headed to the Big Game at Raymond James Stadium, or celebrating at home with family.