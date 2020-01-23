Live Now
Victim rescued from human trafficking operation, 5 arrested

PHOTOS: One of NFL’s most handsome players headlining Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — There’s no doubt Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are pretty dreamy, but it’s possible the most handsome quarterback to ever play in a Super Bowl will take the field in Miami.

Yes, we’re talking about Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers.

Even the manliest of men can admit Jimmy G is quite a hunk.

A Google search will show you Garoppolo tops plenty of lists showcasing the league’s most handsome players. And it appears his own teammates would agree he deserves heartthrob status.

San Francisco’s George Kittle and Joe Staley were caught on camera earlier this season talking about Garoppolo’s chin.

We’ve put together this photo gallery from Getty to let you judge for yourself:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference"

Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker"

Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign"

Fire destroys home in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire destroys home in Plant City"

Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Aggressive squirrels finally out of Tampa Bay family's condo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aggressive squirrels finally out of Tampa Bay family's condo"

Mailbox mystery: Two large mailboxes stolen from popular Polk County plaza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mailbox mystery: Two large mailboxes stolen from popular Polk County plaza"

Controlled burns throughout Tampa Bay benefit environment, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Controlled burns throughout Tampa Bay benefit environment, officials say"

Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss