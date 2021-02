TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Sunday's Super Bowl LV in Tampa will be historic for many reasons - it's the first time an NFL team is playing a Super Bowl at home and will feature the first woman working as an official for the Big Game.

But the history-making started with the flyover that took place over Raymond James Stadium before kickoff. Three different Air Force bombers conducted the first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem.