Breaking News
Amber Alert: 3 women found dead in South Florida, baby missing

PHOTOS: Hard Rock Stadium transformed for Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game

by: Melissa Marino and Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — We’re just days away from Super Bowl LIV in Miami and that means everyone working the game is getting ready for a flood of visitors on the biggest stage in American sports.

On Tuesday, crews put the finishing touches in place on the turf inside Hard Rock Stadium. This will mark the first time this new turf is used in a game.

And as you might imagine, the endzones have made the transition from Dolphins blue to the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to preparations made on the field, the culinary team is hard at work creating a “taste of Miami” on the concourse. Executive Sous-chef Javier Rosa says the goal is to show off the spicy flavor of South Beach.

“We have all — like from plantains, to pork, Cuban sandwich, the chicken on the bone, guava barbecue sauce — it is a lot of inclusion of all the flavors from Miami,” Chef Rosa said.

Outside of the stadium, dozens of workers cleaned everything from the glass of the stadium walls to the concrete exterior — ensuring the place would be spotless at the beginning of Super Bowl Sunday.

As for the end of the night? That’s a different story.

  • Moisr Altidor pressure washes the sidewalk outside of Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Window washers clean the outside of Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens,, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • A worker walks past signage outside of Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Personnel work outside of Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Monte Hartahe cleans the sidewalk outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • A worker carries pipe outside of Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • A worker sweeps outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Workers clean outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen"

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus"

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss