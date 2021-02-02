Patriots flying 76 vaccinated health care ‘superheroes’ to Super Bowl in Tampa

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, the New England Patriots customized Boeing 767 jet rests on the tarmac at T.F. Green Airport, in Warwick, R.I. The Patriots private team plane is expected to land in Boston on Thursday, April 2, 2020, returning from China with more than one million masks to help control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots on Tuesday announced that their team plane will transport 76 vaccinated health care “superheroes” representing all six New England states to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, this weekend.

The 76 health workers will be representing all six New England states and the mission of this trip is to recognize and thank a representative group of the countless healthcare superheroes in New England and to celebrate and spread the important message of getting vaccinated.

The healthcare workers selected for this trip will also receive transportation from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport with a police escort, a ticket to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus exclusively for vaccinated healthcare workers, a two-night complimentary hotel stay, a Patriots gift bag, a $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium and ground transportation in Tampa.

They will fly roundtrip on the Patriots’ team plane and be greeted by Robert Kraft when they arrive in Tampa on Sunday.

New England became the first NFL team to own their own jets, purchasing two Boeing 767s in 2017.

In April, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shortage of personal protective equipment, one of the team planes was used to deliver about 1.2 million N95 masks to Boston from China.

That same plane will be used for the Super Bowl trip.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft hopes the trip will serve as a thank you to the health care world and spread the important message of getting vaccinated.

“It’s an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines. We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able. Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

The Kraft family offered four tickets to each of the governors outside of Massachusetts, who then selected healthcare superheroes from their respective states, for a total of 20 individuals representing Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

All attending healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated no later than January 24, or 14 days prior to travel.