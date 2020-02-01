Patrick Mahomes reaches rockstar status in Kansas City

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — The Kansas CIty Chiefs have gotten this far for the first time in 50 years. They won their only Super Bowl in the 1969 season against the Minnesota Vikings.  On Sunday, it’s win or go home.

WDAF Sports Director Rob Collins joined Big Game Bound Saturday to talk about what the Super Bowl appearance and potential win could do for the team and city.

“Everyone in Kansas City is nuts!  Every day is red day,” Collins said.  “It’s a fever pitch as we get closer to the big game.”

Collins argued quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the biggest star in Kansas City since George Brett.

“People are eating his cereal and drinking his water!”

Collins said Mahomes doesn’t want to go down the same path as a Dan Marino – a star quarterback who never won the big one.  Collins noted the team needs to lean on its veterans who have played in the Super Bowl before.

And while Mahomes could certainly lay the foundation for his legacy on Sunday, a win in the Super Bowl could be the bow on the stellar career of Coach Andy Reid.

“I think everyone is so invested to make sure that happens,” said Collins.

(The Assocated Press contributed to this report)

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long. Join us for a special two-hour Sunday edition at 12 p.m. eastern / 11c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking"

Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"

SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss