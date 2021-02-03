‘Operation Team Player’ targets counterfeit ticket and merchandise sales for Super Bowl

TAMPA (WFLA) – Local, state, and federal authorities have a warning for Super Bowl Ticket buyers: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

On Wednesday authorities announced ‘Operation Team Player’ which targets the illegal sale of counterfeit tickets and merchandise.

Michael Buchwald, NFL Senior Legal Council explains, the league has made major improvements to make counterfeiting tickets virtually impossible.

“Super Bowl 55 will be the first-ever Super Bowl which all tickets will be digital,” said Buchwald. “Hard stock tickets will not be available or sold for Super Bowl 55. All fans who purchase a Super Bowl 55 ticket will be required to access their ticket on the NFL Ticket Holder app.”

That being said, the counterfeiters are still at it, trying to reel in unsuspecting victims. Steve Francis is the IPR director with Homeland Security Investigations.

“Throughout the year, despite the challenges that the covid-19 pandemic has posed, HSI and our law enforcement partners were able to identify warehouses, stores, flea markets online vendors, and street vendors selling counterfeit game-related sportswear and tickets throughout the country,” said Francis.

Tampa Police Officers are also working to put the cuffs on counterfeit merchandise and ticket sellers. Chief Brian Dugan says if they catch you, they will prosecute you.

“The Tampa Police Department will work very hard to protect our residents and anyone visiting the city of Tampa,” said Chief Dugan. “And we are prepared to prosecute anyone who commits a crime in the city of Tampa.”