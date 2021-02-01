Nick’s Picks: Rescue dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium to predict Super Bowl LV winner

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Nicholas the dolphin, of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, will “predict” the winner of Super Bowl LV Tuesday afternoon.

“Nick” is a rescued bottlenose dolphin who is now famous for his predictions of sporting events, known as “Nick’s Picks.”

According to CMA, Nick has picked winners of Super Bowl match-ups since 2017. Last year, he correctly predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Nick is currently six for six in his recent sports predictions.

The dolphin is presented with a choice during his normal enrichment activities in the afternoon. An animal care specialist will present Nicholas with the choice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football and a Kansas City Chiefs football for him to make a “choice” by touching his nose to the team’s football he believes will win.

Officials with the aquarium sent out security video on Monday that shows what they say appears to be a truckload of fish sent to Nick from the Kansas City Chiefs.

“While generous, we can reasonably assume the gift to be a bribe in order to sway the favor of Nick when he makes his annual live prediction for the winning Super Bowl LV team,” an aquarium spokesperson said.

Nick was found stranded with severe sunburns, orphaned and unable to learn survival skills as a calf, so he remains a permanent resident of the aquarium, as he cannot be released back into the wild.

