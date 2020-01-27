Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

NFL writer John Clayton predicts Mahomes will propel Chiefs to Super Bowl win

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — If you’re looking for an action-packed Super Bowl, longtime NFL reporter and commentator John Clayton says you’re going to like Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Clayton predicts we won’t get a 13-3 game like we saw in 2019. Instead, an offensive explosion is likely. He added it’s going to be difficult for San Francisco to outscore Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“What you like is that you have two offensive teams. That’s what I think the best matchup is,” Clayton said of the game. “What you like is an offensive Super Bowl.”

Clayton said Patrick Mahomes is the best of the two quarterbacks and that’s why he’s predicting a victory for Kansas City. He added Mahomes has the ability to make key adjustments that ultimately win games.

“He’s like the ultimate running quarterback,” Clayton said of Mahomes. “He’s got the ability to adjust and make the throw with the old baseball arm.

Clayton said in addition to physical ability, Mahomes has the leadership skills you need to go all the way.

“You saw from his first year, this is the quarterback that’s going to get Andy Reid his first Super Bowl ring,” said Clayton. “The question is: is it this year?”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

Anthony Parker on the passing of Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anthony Parker on the passing of Kobe Bryant"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

'Imagine Clearwater' hopes and concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Imagine Clearwater' hopes and concerns"

Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills"

Deadly Zephyrhills stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Zephyrhills stabbing"

Former NBA scout says Kobe loved helping kids globally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former NBA scout says Kobe loved helping kids globally"

Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss