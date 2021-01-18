NFL OnePass app launches ahead of Super Bowl experience in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s an exciting time in Tampa as the city prepares to host this year’s Super Bowl. And if you’re interested in taking part in the action at the free Super Bowl Experience, it’s time to reserve your tickets!

The interactive NFL theme park will be set up along the Tampa Riverwalk the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. Fans will have the opportunity to see the Lombardi trophy, collect virtual autographs and see all 54 Super Bowl rings on display at Julian B. Lane Park.

While the event is free, it does require a ticket that fans can reserve in the NFL OnePass app.

Once fans download the app, they will be able to select a date and session to reserve a ticket. Session registration is limited to one session per day and two days per transaction, but there is a standby queue for fans who do not register for a specific session in advance.

The Super Bowl Experience will open Friday, Jan. 29 and run through Sunday, Jan. 31. It will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 6 and will follow safety protocols developed by the NFL in partnership with local officials and the CDC.

Those include:

Face coverings being worn at all times except when eating or drinking in the designated food and beverage consumption zones

Social distance separation of six feet between groups, including lines for activities, restrooms, and concessions

Hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the venues

For more information download the NFL OnePass app or visit SuperBowl.com.