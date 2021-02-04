NFL making Super Bowl Experience a clean and safe experience

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people have already come through the Super Bowl Experience, and many more are expected to stop by in the next few days.

The NFL says it’s staying on top of cleaning. Masks are mandatory. It’s part of the effort to make sure Super Bowl festivities don’t become a superspreader event.

Hand sanitizer stations and wipes are set up throughout the several parks. There are also safety officers reminding people to practice social distancing.

There are people assigned to wipe down the NFL Player mannequins immediately after guests take pictures with them. Manager of Fan Experiences and Youth Events for the NFL Kathleen Ikpi said they also have people to rotate footballs out of play to clean them often.

“As soon as we can we’re removing those balls or whatever the touch point is, removing them from play, sanitizing them, and while we’re doing that, clean balls are put into practice, so we have a good rotation,” Ikpi said.

Ikpi said the NFL consulted with doctors and worked with the CDC to determine how many people they’ll allow into the Super Bowl Experience, which is why they had people go through a reservation process.

Ikpi said the NFL believes what they’ve done so far is working.

“The steps that we’ve taken the first three days of being open, I think we have the best practices so not a lot of adjustment had to be made,” she added.

A report will come out after the Super Bowl Experience is over that shows how many people attended.