NFL looking to limit capacity at Super Bowl in Tampa, report says

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL is planning to have limited seating at Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL will have 20 percent seating capacity, place fans in pods 6-feet apart and require masks at the game.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reiterated in the past that he wants as many fans as possible at this year’s Super Bowl.

“We’re going to be able to host the Super Bowl in February. We expect to do a full Super Bowl. We’re going to show that we’re going to be able to do that,” DeSantis adamantly said.

Schefter adds that if a Week 18 regular season were to take place the off week before the Super Bowl would be eliminated and the Super Bowl would still take place Feb. 7.

