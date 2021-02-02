NFL donates new clothing for sexual assault victims in Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Ahead of Super Bowl LV, NFL staff collected and delivered brand new clothing and other items to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The items will go to the Sexual Assault Services Department and will be given to survivors after their clothing is collected for evidence as part of their rape kit.

“We have to take the clothing from them, so to be able to provide, to have something besides scrubs or something besides a used T-shirt or a pair of used jeans, we’re able to provide brand new clothing, tags still on them, in sizes that fit,” said Clara Reynolds, President & CEO, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

“I have sat with young women that have, we had to take their clothes. So, to be able to hand them something brand new, something that people as important as the NFL thought enough to provide, from my heart thank you so much,” said Barbara Curts, Board Chairman of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The NFL also provided journals that are used as an emotional healing tool for survivors, and other items.

“It’s incredibly important, as a police officer I worked for over three decades working with victims of sexual assaults and It’s such a devastating crime,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor who attended the event. “It means the world to the victims. So, I’m very thankful to the NFL and the Bucs for what they’ve done.”