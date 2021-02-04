‘Mattress Mack’ places $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mattress Mack is putting plenty of springs in Super Bowl LV.
The Houston furniture store owner named Jim McIngvale placed a $3.46 million bet on Super Bowl LV on the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3.5.
If McIngvale would win $2.72 million if Tampa Bay covers the spread.
The two largest reported bets on the Super Bowl so far have both been on the Bucs. In addition to McIngvale’s $3.46 million wager, a bettor with BetMGM in Nevada placed a $2.3 million wager on Tampa Bay last week.