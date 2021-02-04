‘Mattress Mack’ places $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reaches back to pass during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mattress Mack is putting plenty of springs in Super Bowl LV.

The Houston furniture store owner named Jim McIngvale placed a $3.46 million bet on Super Bowl LV on the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3.5.

MATTRESS MACK IS BACK



Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale flew into Colorado late last night and wagered 3.46 MILLION on the Bucs +3.5 😳#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Zna8dDZ5Av — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 4, 2021

If McIngvale would win $2.72 million if Tampa Bay covers the spread.

The two largest reported bets on the Super Bowl so far have both been on the Bucs. In addition to McIngvale’s $3.46 million wager, a bettor with BetMGM in Nevada placed a $2.3 million wager on Tampa Bay last week.