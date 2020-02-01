Maine’s 83-year-old super fan will be at the Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE-In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 file photo Donald Crisman poses with memorabilia from the 53 Super Bowls he has attended so far, at his home in Kennebunk, Maine. The 83-year-old Crisman has attended every Super Bowl as a fan – one of three people who can claim that – and he’ll be in Miami this year even though his beloved Patriots aren’t. New England, which has won six Super Bowl titles, played in the last three. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — His beloved New England Patriots aren’t in the Super Bowl, but that won’t stop Maine’s Don Crisman from being there.

The 83-year-old Crisman is one of a handful of people who can claim to have attended every Super Bowl as a fan, and he’s in Miami as the streak continues.

He said he’s not feeling tense because the Patriots aren’t in the game.

“It’s a different feeling,” Crisman told the Portland Press Herald. “It’s definitely more stressful when the Patriots are there. I’m concerned about the outcome. This is kind of relaxed.”

San Francisco and Kansas City will meet on Sunday in Miami.

Crisman is an original member of the Never-Missed-a-Super-Bowl fan club that was once featured on a Visa commercial. Three members of the club have died in recent years: Stan Whitaker, Robert Cook and Larry Jacobson, the newspaper reported.

Now there’s only Crisman and Tom Henschel of Pittsburgh, from the commercial, and a third fan who later surfaced, Gregory Eaton of Michigan.

Crisman said he’d thought about stopping after 50 Super Bowls, but the Patriots kept winning. So he went. This year, he doesn’t have that excuse to go. “I’m just going because of habit,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

