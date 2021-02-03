MacDill prepares for Super Bowl LV flyover

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers and the Chiefs aren’t the only ones getting ready for Sunday’s big game. Members of the U.S. Air Force are preparing for the flyover.

On Wednesday morning, 8 On Your Side got a closer look at two models of planes that will kick off the Super Bowl.

Three different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will perform a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem, according to a release from MacDill Air Force Base.

“Flying over the Super Bowl and the millions of fans who will be here is just a unique opportunity, it’s really special that we have all three of our strategic bombers here to do that,” said Lieutenant Colonel Chris McAlear, the Chief of Aerial Events. “If you add up B-1, B-2 and B-52 you get B-55 for Super Bowl 55. It’s special for us.”

The three bombers will fly from their home bases and join up in MacDill AFB’s flight line. The planes will then be receive aerial refueling from a MacDill KC-135 before making the pass over Raymond James Stadium.

The flyover will feature:

B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota

B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB, Missouri

B-52 Stratofortress from Minot AFB, North Dakota

“The amount of pressure to make sure this goes off without a hitch is insurmountable. To have Tampa Bay watching, the Air Force watching is a great opportunity,” Tech Sergeant Marcus Hudson explained.

The planes will return to their respective bases once the flyover is complete.