Looking for last-minute tickets to Super Bowl LV?

An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ‘Twas the night before Super Bowl LV. While some fans are out at the Super Bowl Experience in Downtown Tampa, others are snuggled at home waiting with anticipation for the big game. But, of course, there are some that are holding out hope that they too can go to ultimate championship game.

But how much could a ticket to the game at Raymond James Stadium cost you on Super Bowl Eve?

As of Sunday evening, single and multi-tickets were up for sale on Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest price for a single ticket on the site was $9,000. That ticket is seated in Section 339 Row C, which is located on the Kansas City Chiefs’ side all the way at the top of the stadium.

That price also does not include ticket and service fees, which would bring the grand total to $10,892.95.

Service fee of $1,890

Order processing fee of $2.95

Now, if you wanted to bring someone along with you however, that’s going to cost you even more.

For two of the cheapest tickets on the Chiefs’ side, you’d have to dish out $12,949.95, service fees included, for tickets located in Section 333 Row BB.

For two of the cheapest tickets on the Buccaneers’ side, that’ll be $13,300.85, service fees included, for tickets in Section 304 Row DD.

If money isn’t a problem for you though, the best seats in the house are currently listed on Ticketmaster at $20,617 each, plus fees. You would be seated in Section 109 right behind the Buccaneers.