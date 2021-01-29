Lombardi Trophy arrives in Tampa for opening night of NFL Super Bowl Experience

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The weeklong celebration leading up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to the big game is underway after the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy arrived Friday afternoon at the NFL Super Bowl Experience along the Tampa Riverwalk.

“Pretty proud to be able to deliver that to Tampa Bay and lets go Bucs,” said FedEx team member Craig Sniffen. “Let’s see if we can take it home, too.”

Sniffen had the honor to make the most special delivery in his 27-year career with FedEx.

“This is a shining glory of hope because of the trepidations that have gone through the whole area in the last year or longer,” he told 8 On Your Side moments after removing trophy from his truck. “Let’s just hope this brings a little bit of joy to some people who had tough times.”

The NFL Super Bowl Experience is both a football amusement park and history museum.

Reservations are sold out with the NFL limiting capacity because of the pandemic, but there are other free events open to the public at Curtis Hixon Park.

Christina Allen has been a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan since her childhood growing up in Tampa. Along with her mom and sister, she posed for pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.

“It’s beautiful, Tampa has done a great job,” she said of the Super Bowl Experience. “We just commented while we were in line how beautiful, how everybody is spread out, the workers, everyone has done a great job.”

Gasparilla might be postponed, but the NFL is putting the pirate ship to good use with a laser light show in front of the Tampa Convention Center.

Super Bowl LV festivities are underway and in Tampa fashion kicked off with the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Ship on full display along with a light and fireworks show! https://t.co/LHRCdnoiwr pic.twitter.com/Hi4809x5Wk — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 30, 2021

In just nine days, every Buccaneers fan is hoping for a storybook ending in the historic first Super Bowl played in a team’s home stadium.

“We couldn’t ask for a better season in the Tampa Bay area, Allen said. “From the Rays to the Lightning to the Bucs, I mean its just been a dream come true for Tampa.”

Both the NFL and City of Tampa are requiring visitors to wear a face mask at all outdoor Super Bowl events.