Kliff Kingsbury gifts Super Bowl ticket to Patrick Mahomes’ high school coach

The Big Game

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Patrick Mahomes’ high school football coach will get to see his former quarterback play in the Super Bowl, thanks to former Texas Tech and current Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Adam Cook, who coaches Whitehouse Football in West Texas, posted a letter on Twitter to Kingsbury’s father, Tim. In it, he mentions Kliff Kingsbury’s offer of a Super Bowl ticket.

“Your and Sally’s baby boy sent a text and blew me away with a ticket offer to the Super Bowl so this old coach could watch his former High School QB in the most exciting game in football,” Cook wrote.

Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

