Joe Burrow gives high school coach Super Bowl tickets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of Joe Burrow’s high school coaches will be among the thousands in attendance when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in California.

Nathan White is the current head football coach of the Athens Bulldogs in The Plains, Ohio. But he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator when Burrow attended Athens High School. The two regularly keep in touch.

“I usually text him every Sunday after the game,” White said. “We fire back a couple, and that’s it.”

White said Burrow called him on Sunday and told him he came up with two extra tickets to the big game. White and his wife accepted the offer.

“To us around here, he’s just Joe,” White said. “I don’t mean just Joe, but it’s no different than, you know, five of his other teammates that I’ve talked to in the last month you know. The fact that he was calling wasn’t shocking. The fact that he offered me Super Bowl tickets was incredible.”

White said he does not know if he will meet up with Burrow while in Los Angeles, but he is hopeful the two do see each other.

“If everything goes according to plan and the way I want it to, I would stand outside that stadium for five hours and wait on him if I got a chance to see him and give him a hug and congratulate him. So hopefully it works out that way, but who knows.”

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.