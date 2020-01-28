Jimmy Garoppolo says Tom Brady sent him ‘good luck’ text ahead of Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game
Posted:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo revealed he still keeps in touch with his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady.

During Super Bowl LIV Opening Night in Miami, NFL Network’s Michael Irvin asked Garoppolo if Brady has given him any advice ahead of the big game.

“He shot me a text, just ‘good luck’ and everything like that,” Garoppolo, said. “You know it’s, ‘go handle business,’ it wasn’t too complicated or anything. Just ‘go win.’”

This isn’t Garoppolo’s first rodeo. He was Brady’s backup quarterback for two Super Bowls.

But since Brady has won six titles in his career, it would be wise to take in any advice he has to offer.

The real question on everyone’s mind: did Garoppolo text back?

During Opening Night, 49ers tight end George Kittle called Garoppolo “the worst texter of all time” when asked what a not-so-perfect aspect of the quarterback was.

“I’m telling you he leaves me on read all the time,” he said. “I’ll be like, ‘Jimmy, want to go to the movies?’ No response. And the next day, he’ll be like ‘yeah I saw your text, I just didn’t respond.’ Thanks Jim, that’s awesome.”

